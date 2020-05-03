-
LIVE: Nearly 3,000 crew members quarantined on cruise ship in Cuxhaven after positive COVID-19 test
Ruptly is live from the port of Cuxhaven on Sunday, May 3, as almost 3,000 crew members are quarantined on a TUI cruise ship after one of them tested positive for coronavirus.
The “Mein Shiff 3” has some 2,899 crew members on board, all of which will remain on the ship until further notice. Lately the ship has been used as transport for TUI workers, helping employees return home amid widespread travel restrictions.
As of Saturday afternoon Germany registered over 161,700 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 6,575 people having died with the disease.
