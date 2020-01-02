LIVE: Netanyahu, Mitsotakis and Anastasiades meet over gas pipeline: signing ceremony (ENG)

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades are set to sign a deal in Athens on Thursday, January 2, that will allow the construction of a regional pipeline. The pipeline will supply gas from Israel and Cyprus to Europe via Greece.

The signing comes amid tensions over Turkey’s controversial deal with Libya on maritime boundaries and military cooperation, which Greece and Egypt were among the first to vehemently condemn. Following the conclusion of the signing ceremony, the leaders will hold a joint press conference

