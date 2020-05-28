LIVE: New Iranian Parliament to elect speaker and presiding board

Ruptly is live from the Iranian Parliament in Tehran on Thursday, May 28, as the newly elected lawmakers are expected to choose a speaker and presiding board.

On Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani delivered a speech marking the inauguration of the new Iranian Parliament. The new lawmakers will serve a four-year term.

Previous Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani decided to leave his post after 12 years, triggering speculations that he may run in next year’s presidential elections.

