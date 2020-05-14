-
LIVE: New Israeli unity government swearing-in postponed
Swearing in of the new Israeli unity government was postponed in Jerusalem on Thursday, May 14, after the country went through three elections without a clear winner.
The 35th Israeli government will consist of a coalition led by incumbent Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party and Benny Gantz’s centrist Blue and White party. The coalition is founded on the premise of an alternating prime ministership, in which Natanyahu serves during the first 18 months, followed by Gantz. The latter announced his resignation as parliament speaker earlier this week.
One of the pillars of the coalition is the possible annexation of portions of the occupied West Bank and implementation of US President Donald Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century’, which was presented earlier this year in January.
