LIVE: New Years Eve 2020 celebration in Beijing

Ruptly is live from Beijing on Tuesday, December 31, to ring in the New Year from the Chinese capital. China also celebrates Chinese New Year based on the traditional Chinese lunar calendar on January 24, but times are changing, and the countdown to the Gregorian calendar New Year, typically accompanied by a light show and dances, has become a major event in the city.

MANDATORY CREDIT: Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism

