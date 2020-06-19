LIVE: New Yorkers commemorate Juneteenth with march to City Hall

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A Juneteenth rally commemorating the end of slavery in the US takes place in New York City on Friday, June 19, with a march to the City Hall.

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration honouring the end of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, enslaved African-Americans in Galveston, Texas, were told they were free. Now, 155 years later, people in cities and towns across the US continue to mark the occasion with celebrations.

This year’s Juneteenth takes place in the wake of nationwide protests over police brutality and the recent police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and other African-Americans.

