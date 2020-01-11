LIVE: ‘No war on Iran’ protest hits London

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A demonstration for peace and de-escalation of the situation in Iran is taking place in London on Saturday, January 11.

The organizers plan to march from Portland Place to Trafalgar Square. A counter protest supporting the US is also taking place in the area.

The situation in Iran escalated following the killing of General Qassem Soleimani, who died as a result of a US airstrike early on January 4.

