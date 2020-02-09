LIVE: Northrop Grumman Cygnus CRS-13 cargo craft launched from NASA facility in Virginia

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live with a launch of the Northrop Grumman Cygnus CRS-13 cargo craft from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia on Sunday, February 9.

The spacecraft, carried by an Antares rocket, is planned to liftoff from Station from Pad 0A at MARS (Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport) at 5:39 p.m. EST.

Cygnus will resupply the International Space Station.

