LIVE: Notre-Dame hosts Good Friday service amid Coronavirus lockdown (English)
Notre Dame cathedral in the French capital is hosting the Good Friday meditation before the crown of thorns on Friday, April 10, a few days before the first anniversary of the fire.
The religious ceremony will be attended by seven worshippers inside the damaged cathedral due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown in France.
The cathedral’s spire and frame were destroyed in a blaze on April 15, 2019. More than 900 million euros ($887 million) have been promised in donations to restore the historic monument with the process expected to last for at least six years.
