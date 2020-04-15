LIVE: Notre Dame marks first anniversary of fire as France’s coronavirus lockdown continues

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live outside Notre Dame in Paris on Wednesday, April 15, marking the first anniversary of the devastating fire that ripped through the cathedral.

At 20:00 local time (18:00 GMT), Notre Dame’s big bell is set to ring in honour of the incident, just as people throughout France are expected to applaud caregivers.

The cathedral’s spire and frame were destroyed in a blaze on April 15, 2019. More than 900 million euros ($887 million) have been promised in donations to restore the historic monument with the process expected to last for at least six years.

Renovation works on the cathedral were halted on March 15 due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic but the Catholic church leaders held a small Good Friday mass in the cathedral on April 10 amid France’s coronavirus lockdown.​

