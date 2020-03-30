-
LIVE: NYSE opens trading amid deepening coronavirus outbreak
New York Stock Exchange opens on Monday, March 30, as fears over the spread of coronavirus continue to impact worlds markets.
US Stocks regained some value last week following the approval of a massive financial aid bill aimed at supporting local businesses. But as US President Donald Trump extended the virus-related isolation measures until the end of April on Sunday, markets are expected to react negatively again.
The number of coronavirus infections in the United States has now reached 143,000, nearly double of that in China, according to the data collected by Johns Hopkins University.
