LIVE: Opening arguments in Trump impeachment trial: day 3

The US Senate will be hearing opening arguments in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in Washington DC on Friday, January 24.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gave both the Democrats and Republicans 24 hours each in total over three days to make their opening arguments.

Trump is facing an impeachment trial over abuse of power, in connection with his alleged quid pro quo with the Ukrainian President, and obstruction of the justice, for interfering with the investigation into his Ukraine call. He is expected to be acquitted due to a Republican majority.

