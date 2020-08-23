-
Kenyan communities sue UK over colonial-era land grab - 12 hours ago
-
Germany COVID concerts: Experiment to study virus transmission - 12 hours ago
-
Germany: Police deployed to Berlin hospital where Navalny receives treatment - 12 hours ago
-
Germany: Navalny”s wife arrives at Charite hospital as his treatment continues - 12 hours ago
-
Germany: Hundreds take streets to protest police violence in Dusseldorf - 12 hours ago
-
Un-BEE-lievably brave Indian girl gets covered with 100,000 bees to highlight their importance - 12 hours ago
-
‘Putin politically responsible for Navalny’s poisoning’ | Interview with Boris Nemtsov’s daughter - 12 hours ago
-
USA: Inferno of lightning-sparked California fires captured in chilling footage - 12 hours ago
-
China: Beijing eases outdoor mask rules as COVID cases drop - 12 hours ago
-
Five-year-old Japanese golf prodigy tees up to be a future professional - 12 hours ago
[LIVE] Opening ceremony of Army 2020 expo and International Army Games
The Army 2020 expo and the annual International Army Games kick off in Patriot Park in Moscow region on Sunday, August 23.
This year’s Army expo is the sixth edition of the show, which traditionally introduces new products in the military industry and includes demonstrations of the equipment. The expo runs until August 29.
The expo is combined with the International Army Games, which lasts until September 5.
This year 32 countries, including the hosts Russia will participate in the games, competing in 30 different events, including contests with tanks, snipers, and different air and sea disciplines. NOTE: Music during the live may be subject to copyright