[LIVE] Opening ceremony of Army 2020 expo and International Army Games

The Army 2020 expo and the annual International Army Games kick off in Patriot Park in Moscow region on Sunday, August 23.

This year’s Army expo is the sixth edition of the show, which traditionally introduces new products in the military industry and includes demonstrations of the equipment. The expo runs until August 29.

The expo is combined with the International Army Games, which lasts until September 5.

This year 32 countries, including the hosts Russia will participate in the games, competing in 30 different events, including contests with tanks, snipers, and different air and sea disciplines. NOTE: Music during the live may be subject to copyright