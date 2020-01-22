LIVE: Opening statements begin in Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial: stakeout

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live outside the New York County Criminal Court as opening arguments are expected to be heard in the rape trial of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein in New York on Wednesday, January 22.

Weinstein was arrested in May of 2018 and is currently facing five sex crimes charges.

If convicted the producer can be sent to jail for life.

