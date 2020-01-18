LIVE: Orthodox believers celebrate Epiphany with ice-cold dip in Moscow

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Orthodox Christians are due to take part in the Epiphany bathing ritual in Moscow’s Izmailovo district, on Saturday, January 18th.

Participants in the ritual dip themselves in freezing water three times to honour the Holy Trinity and symbolically wash away their sins.

