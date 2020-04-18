LIVE: Orthodox Easter service takes place without public at Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill leads the Easter Liturgy Mass at Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Saviour on Saturday, April 18.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the service will take place without parishioners.

