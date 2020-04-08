Live outside hospital where Boris Johnson is receiving treatment for coronavirus

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from outside St Thomas’ hospital in London on Wednesday, April 8, ​where UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being treated for persistent COVID-19 symptoms.

On Monday night Johnson was moved to the intensive care unit of the facility,12 ​days after testing positive for the virus.

