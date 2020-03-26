Live outside Madrid ice rink turned into mortuary as Spain’s COVID-19 death toll overtakes China’s

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from Madrid on Thursday, March 26, outside the Palacio de Hielo ice rink that was turned into a makeshift mortuary.

On Wednesday, Spain’s coronavirus death toll surpassed China’s, climbing to a total of 3,434 fatalities after 738 deaths in just 24 hours.

After the Spanish government announced the setting-up of the provisional hospital at the IFEMA congress hall to support Madrid’s health system, local authorities began bringing in patients on Monday.

The Iberian country is the second-worst hit in Europe after Italy with more than 45,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The worst affected region is the area of Madrid, with almost 15,000 confirmed cases.

