-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Live outside Madrid ice rink turned into mortuary as Spain’s COVID-19 death toll overtakes China’s
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Ruptly is live from Madrid on Thursday, March 26, outside the Palacio de Hielo ice rink that was turned into a makeshift mortuary.
On Wednesday, Spain’s coronavirus death toll surpassed China’s, climbing to a total of 3,434 fatalities after 738 deaths in just 24 hours.
After the Spanish government announced the setting-up of the provisional hospital at the IFEMA congress hall to support Madrid’s health system, local authorities began bringing in patients on Monday.
The Iberian country is the second-worst hit in Europe after Italy with more than 45,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The worst affected region is the area of Madrid, with almost 15,000 confirmed cases.
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly