Live outside main hospital in Bergamo – epicentre of Italy’s coronavirus outbreak

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live form outside the Hospital Papa Giovanni XXIII of Bergamo on Friday, March 20 – the hardest-hit hospital in Italy by COVID-19.

Bergamo has been the new epicentre of the pandemic virus and in the past days the situation has become so intense that on Wednesday night the army was brought in to move 65 coffins from the cemetery of the city to other Italian regions.

According to data provided by the Italian Civil Protection, on Thursday 41,035 people were infected by the virus in Italy, with 3,405 fatalities since the beginning of the outbreak, making it the European country that is worst hit by the coronavirus.

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly