Live outside UN-backed tribunal as verdict expected on ex-Lebanese PM Hariri killing

Ruptly is live outside the Special Tribunal for Lebanon in Leidschendam on Tuesday, August 18, as is it due to deliver its ruling on the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri.

The Ayyash et al. case concerns the attack that killed Hariri and 21 others, injuring 226 more people, in an explosion in Beirut, on February 14, 2005. The four suspects, affiliated with Hezbollah, are being tried in absentia.

The ruling is taking place two weeks after that at least 100 people were killed and nearly 4,000 injured after several explosions hit the port area of Beirut.

Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri and son of Rafik Hariri is expected to attend the court and deliver a statement following the ruling.