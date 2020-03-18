-
LIVE: Paris on lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak
Ruptly is live from the Place de la Republique in Paris on Wednesday March 18, as authorities issued a new document designed to regulate citizen movement to slow the spread of coronavirus in the country.
On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced new emergency measures to stop the spread of Coronavirus during a televised address. Macron banned all public gatherings and social contact, placing the whole country on lockdown from midday on Tuesday for at least 15 days.
The document allows work-related trips when remote work is not possible, basic errands, health-related trips, compelling family reasons or assistance to vulnerable people and childcare, as well as short trips, near home, particularly related to individual physical activity and the needs of pets.
