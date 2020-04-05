LIVE: Passengers continue disembarking coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Miami

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Disembarkation of passengers from the coronavirus-hit Coral Princess cruise ship continues in Miami on Sunday, April 5. On Saturday the ship docked at the port with 2 fatal COVID-19 cases and several others infected. The Coral Princess, which carries over 1,000 people, sailed off on March 5 from Santiago, Chile, and was denied port in Uruguay and Brazil, after local cruise operations were suspended on March 13. The cruise liner only made a brief stop in Buenos Aires in March, where some passengers, mainly locals, were allowed to leave the ship.

Video ID:

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly