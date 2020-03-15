Share
LIVE: Pence and US Coronavirus Task Force members hold news conference on coronavirus response

about 1 hour ago

Mike Pence and members of the Coronavirus Task Force hold a news conference in Washington DC on Sunday, March 15, on the efforts to ramp up the Corona virus (COVID-19) testing among US citizens.

On Friday, March 13, US President Donald Trump has placed Pence in charge of the country’s response to coronavirus, and declared a national emergency over the outbreak.

