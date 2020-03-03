LIVE: Pence holds briefing on Coronavirus amid reports of 6 US deaths

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US Vice President Mike Pence and White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Deborah Birx hold press briefing on Coronavirus in Washington DC on Monday, March 2nd.

Earlier on Monday, the total number of deaths in the United States from the virus reached 6 people, after Washington State announced 4 more people had succumbed to it. At least 87 cases have been reported in the United States so far.

