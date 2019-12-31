LIVE: People gather around Eiffel tower to ring in the New Year

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from the Champ de Mars in Paris as people are gathering in front of the Eiffel Tower to say goodbye to 2019 and welcome the New Year on Tuesday, December 31.

More than 600,000 people are expected to celebrate the New Year in the streets of the French capital. Last year, more than 12,000 policemen were present to secure the large swarms of people around the city.

