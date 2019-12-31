-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
LIVE: People gather around Eiffel tower to ring in the New Year
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Ruptly is live from the Champ de Mars in Paris as people are gathering in front of the Eiffel Tower to say goodbye to 2019 and welcome the New Year on Tuesday, December 31.
More than 600,000 people are expected to celebrate the New Year in the streets of the French capital. Last year, more than 12,000 policemen were present to secure the large swarms of people around the city.
Video ID:
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly