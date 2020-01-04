-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
LIVE: People gather at Palestine Square in Tehran to mourn Soleimani’s death
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Ruptly is live from Tehran’s Palestine Square on Saturday, January 4, as people gather to mourn the death of Iranian Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani one day after he was killed in a US airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport. After a funeral ceremony in Baghdad on Saturday, Soleimani’s body is expected to be transported to Mashhad, Iran, where another funeral will take place on Sunday, January 5. The Pentagon released a statement confirming the US had carried out the airstrike at the order of US President Donald Trump, calling it a “decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad.” Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said “severe revenge awaits the criminal attack.”
Video ID:
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly