LIVE: Pianist Marie Hauzel performs solo as part of ‘Piano-Hour in times of coronavirus’

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory Credit: Klavier Salon München

German Pianist Marie Hauzel is taking part in the ‘Piano-Hour in times of coronavirus’ and performing a private piano session on Tuesday, March 31 in Munich.

The Piano-Hour is an initiative from the Klavier Salon München, where talented pianists offer their take on renowned composers for 14 days in an attempt to lift spirits and bring quality content to home viewers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On tonight’s performance, Hauzel will perform works by Liszt, Wagner, Schumann, Ravel, Ginastera and Glinka. ​

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly