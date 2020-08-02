-
LIVE: Pilgrims repeat ‘Stoning of Devil’ ceremony before returning to Mecca on 5th day of Hajj
Courtesy Credit: Saudi State TV
The fifth day of the Hajj pilgrimage is underway in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, August 2, amid severe restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On the fifth day, pilgrims repeat the ‘Stoning of the Devil’ ceremony before returning to Mecca or Mina. The ritual sees worshipers hurl stones at three walls that represent the temptation to disobey god.
Though it usually attracts nearly 2.5 million visitors to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, authorities this year are reportedly only allowing a small group of around 1,000 to 10,000 individuals already present in the country to take part in the Hajj, which is one of the five pillars of Islam that all Muslims are expected to complete in their lifetime.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has registered just over 270,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.