LIVE: Pink Moon shines bright over Rome

A full ‘Pink Moon’ expected to brighten up the skies over Rome on Tuesday, April 7.

Scientists say the phenomenon occurs when the satellite is at the same tine in its full phase while being at the closest point in relation to the Earth.

Two similar events will take place this year, but unlike this time, they will not be visible.

