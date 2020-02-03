LIVE: PM Johnson delivers speech ahead of post-Brexit trade talks

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a post-Brexit speech in London on Monday, February 3.

Johnson is expected to announce a tougher strategy with regards to customs regulations for EU goods imported to the UK ahead of the trade talks between the parties, which are due to commence in March.

The UK officially left the European Union on January 31 and has now entered an 11-month transition period.

