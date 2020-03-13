LIVE: PM Sanchez to declare state of alarm in Spain amid coronavirus

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is expected to declare the state of alarm in Spain on Friday, March 13, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Spain has seen a spike in cases of coronavirus infections, already having four towns in Catalonia under quarantine, and with almost 2,000 cases reported in its capital Madrid on Friday.

