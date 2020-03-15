-
LIVE: Poland closes borders amid coronavirus outbreak
Video ID:
Ruptly is live from the Polish town of Swiecko on the border with Germany, as the country bans foreigners from entering the country in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, those with a residence permit in Poland will be allowed to enter the country, but a 14-day quarantine on the citizens returning home is being imposed.
Poland has confirmed 68 cases of coronavirus so far with one death.
