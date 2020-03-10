-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
LIVE: Police carry out checks as Italy imposes nationwide coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Ruptly is live from Milan on Tuesday, March 10 as a nationwide lockdown is imposed in Italy amid the growing coronavirus spread.
The red zone was extended to the whole country on Monday night, as the death toll rose over the last 24 hours.
Northern Italy remains the most affected, with a fatality rate of 6 percent. Across the country at least 9170 people are infected, and 463 have died of the virus.
Video ID:
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly