LIVE: Police carry out checks as Italy imposes nationwide coronavirus lockdown

Ruptly is live from Milan on Tuesday, March 10 as a nationwide lockdown is imposed in Italy amid the growing coronavirus spread.

The red zone was extended to the whole country on Monday night, as the death toll rose over the last 24 hours.

Northern Italy remains the most affected, with a fatality rate of 6 percent. Across the country at least 9170 people are infected, and 463 have died of the virus.

