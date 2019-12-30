Share
0 0 0 0

LIVE: Police cordon off streets in central Berlin following reported shooting incident

2 hours ago

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from Berlin on Monday, December 30, as a major police operation gets underway after a suspect reportedly fired several shots inside a shop.

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly

Leave a Comment