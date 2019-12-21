Share
LIVE: Police evacuate Berlin Christmas Market over suspicious object

55 mins ago

Ruptly is live from Berlin’s Breitscheidplatz Christmas Market as police were deployed after a report of a suspicious object on Saturday, December 21.

The market on the square was the site of a terrorist attack three years ago on December 19.

