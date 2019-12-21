LIVE: Police evacuate Berlin Christmas Market over suspicious object

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from Berlin’s Breitscheidplatz Christmas Market as police were deployed after a report of a suspicious object on Saturday, December 21.

The market on the square was the site of a terrorist attack three years ago on December 19.

Video ID:

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly