LIVE: Police respond to ‘terrorist-related’ attack in London

Ruptly is live from London on Sunday, February 2, as police shot a man following a reported stabbing incident in Streatham High Street.

The Metropolitan Police stated that it believes a number of people have been stabbed, and described the incident as ‘terrorist-related.’

