LIVE: Pompeo meets with Johnson: live from outside Downing Street 10

Ruptly is live from outside Downing Street 10 on Thursday, January 30 as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to meet with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss UK-US relations post-Brexit.

The United Kingdom will officially exit the EU at 23:00 (GMT) on Friday, January 31.

