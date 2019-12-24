LIVE: Pope Francis leads Christmas Eve Mass at Saint Peter’s Basilica

Pope Francis will lead Christmas Eve Mass at the Vatican on Tuesday, December 24. Tens of thousands of Catholics from around the world attend the traditional “Midnight Mass” at the Basilica of St Peter, to ring in Christmas and celebrate the birth of Jesus.

