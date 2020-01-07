LIVE: Preparations underway for Iran’s Quds Force General Soleimani burial in his home town Kerman

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live on Tuesday, January 7, from Kerman, where Iranian Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani is expected to be buried. The burial was initially planned to take place on Tuesday morning, but was postponed after overcrowding caused a deadly stampede, in which dozens of people were killed. Soleimani and the deputy leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, also known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and other militia leaders were killed in a US airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport in the early hours of Friday morning.

