LIVE: President Rouhani delivers speech as new Iranian Parliament is sworn in

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is expected to deliver a speech marking the inauguration of the new Iranian Parliament on Wednesday, May 27.

Contrary to tradition, the lawmakers who are elected for a 4-year term, will not visit the mausoleum of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, as part of the opening ceremony, due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

In the coming weeks, the parliament will elect its new speaker, as Ali Larijani decided to leave the post after 12 years, triggering speculation that he may run in next year’s presidential elections.

NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto-1 TV/Iran International

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Video ID:

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly