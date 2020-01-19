LIVE: Press conference follows Berlin summit on Libya (ENG)

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A final press conference is taking place at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin on Sunday, January 19, following the Libya peace conference.

Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Khalifa Haftar, UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) leader Fayez al-Sarraj, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo all participated in the conference.

On Thursday, Haftar agreed in principle to a cease-fire following a meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.​

