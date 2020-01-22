LIVE: Prince Charles gives special address at WEF 2020 in Davos

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory credit: World Economic Forum

Prince Charles is giving a special address on the second day of the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos on Wednesday, January 22.

The 2020 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting is convening world leaders to discuss the global, regional and industry agendas under the theme ‘Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World.’

WEF 2020 is running from January 21 to 24.

Video ID:

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly