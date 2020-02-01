LIVE: Pro-Brexit celebration held on Parliament Square as UK exits the EU

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from Parliament Square in London on Friday, January 31, as Pro-Brexit supporters hold a celebration as the United Kingdom exits the European Union.

The event, organised by the anti-European campaign group Leave means Leave, will see the leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage delivering a speech on stage. Several counter protests have been called by Pro-EU supporters.

The UK joined the European Economic Community in 1973 and after 47 years it is the first member state to withdraw from the EU.

