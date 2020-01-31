LIVE: Pro-EU campaigners hold vigil rally outside Scottish Parliament

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from Edinburgh as pro-EU campaigners hold a vigil outside the Scottish Parliament on Friday, January 31, as the UK leaves the European Union.

The protesters will place candles in floating bowls that will represent the 28 EU members countries and will be followed by a march with an EU flag display.

The UK joined the European Economic Community in 1973 and after 47 years it is the first member state to withdraw from the EU.

Video ID:

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly