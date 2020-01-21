LIVE: Protest against Duque’s social and economic policies in Bogota

Ruptly is live from Bogota on Tuesday, January 21, as a national strike against Colombian President Ivan Duque’s social and economic policies takes place.

Colombian protesters oppose economic plans which they believe might negatively affect pensions and the minimum wage. They also denounce corruption and a crackdown on human rights activists.

