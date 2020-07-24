LIVE: Protest in Chicago calls for defunding of police department as Feds expected in city

Ruptly is live from Chicago on Thursday, July 23, as protests are expected to take place at Logan Square as federal law enforcement officers are set to be deployed by US President Donald Trump to deal with a spike in violence in the city over the last weeks. Protesters are calling for the defunding of Chicago Police Department among other things. On Wednesday, July 22, Trump announced a surge of federal law enforcement into cities ran by Democrats, including Chicago, as part of his “law and order” campaign. Chicago is experiencing a growing number of gun-related incidents, with the city’s official statistics reporting over 400 murders so far this year, compared to 275 during the same period last year.