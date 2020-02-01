LIVE: Protest rally against Johnson in Edinburgh after UK’s departure from the European Union

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh as the pro-independence organization “Stand Up For Scotland” has called for a rally against UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson a day after UK’s departure from the European Union on Saturday, February 1.

On Wednesday, January 29, the Scottish Parliament passed a motion backed by 64 votes to 54 to hold a new referendum on Scottish independence.

