The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
LIVE: Protesters gather outside US embassy in Lebanon
Ruptly is live from the US embassy in Aaoukar, near Beirut, on Sunday, February 2, as a demonstration takes place against US President Donald Trump’s proposed ‘Deal of the Century’ to resolve the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
In a press conference following Trump’s announcement, President of the Palestinian National Authority and PLO Chairman Mahmoud Abbas vehemently rejected the plan as being one-sided in favour of Israel. On Thursday, January 30, the Palestinian Authority canceled the 1995 Oslo
Accords signed with Israel.
Palestinians in the region have called for protests to be held against the plan and what they see as the annexation of the West Bank.
Video ID:
