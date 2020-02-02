LIVE: Protesters gather outside US embassy in Lebanon

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from the US embassy in Aaoukar, near Beirut, on Sunday, February 2, as a demonstration takes place against US President Donald Trump’s proposed ‘Deal of the Century’ to resolve the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In a press conference following Trump’s announcement, President of the Palestinian National Authority and PLO Chairman Mahmoud Abbas vehemently rejected the plan as being one-sided in favour of Israel. On Thursday, January 30, the Palestinian Authority canceled the 1995 Oslo

Accords signed with Israel.

Palestinians in the region have called for protests to be held against the plan and what they see as the annexation of the West Bank.

Video ID:

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly