LIVE: Protesters gather to demand political reforms in Bangkok
Ruptly is live from Bangkok on Sunday, August 16, as demonstrators gather at the Democracy Monument to demand political reforms in the country.
Representatives of the Free Youth and Free People activist groups said thousands were expected to attend the rally, which has been criticised by counter pro-monarchy groups.
Hundreds of policemen will reportedly be dispatched to maintain order at the event.
Prominent student activist Parit Chiwarak, who was released on bail on Saturday, August 15 after being arrested the day before on charges of holding an unsanctioned gathering, said he was planning to attend the rally as well.