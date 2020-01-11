-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
LIVE: Protesters hold ‘emergency’ march for Scottish independence in Glasgow
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Ruptly is live from Glasgow on Saturday, January 11, as thousands march though the streets calling for Scottish independence, amid a push for a second referendum on the issue. The march is organised by the All Under One Banner group “due to exceptional political circumstances” as the UK is expected to leave the EU on 31 January after Boris Johson’s plan was back by MPs at the House of Commons. It comes days after Scottish fist minister Nicola Sturgeon formally wrote to British PM Boris Johnson requesting powers to hold another referendum on independence from the UK.
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly