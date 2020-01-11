LIVE: Protesters hold ‘emergency’ march for Scottish independence in Glasgow

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from Glasgow on Saturday, January 11, as thousands march though the streets calling for Scottish independence, amid a push for a second referendum on the issue. The march is organised by the All Under One Banner group “due to exceptional political circumstances” as the UK is expected to leave the EU on 31 January after Boris Johson’s plan was back by MPs at the House of Commons. It comes days after Scottish fist minister Nicola Sturgeon formally wrote to British PM Boris Johnson requesting powers to hold another referendum on independence from the UK.

